rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Prithvi Shaw set for India Test debut against West Indies

Prithvi Shaw set for India Test debut against West Indies

October 03, 2018 11:25 IST

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

Teenage batting prospect Prithvi Shaw is poised to make his debut for India in the opening Test against West Indies starting in Rajkot on Thursday.

The 18-year-old right-hander was named in a 12-man squad on Wednesday for the first of the two-Test series and is expected to open alongside Lokesh Rahul.

 

Fellow rookie opener Mayank Agarwal, all-rounder Hanuma Vihari and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj were the three players to miss out from India's original 15-man squad.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, India, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use