PIX: Team India mourn Wadekar's death

August 16, 2018 18:35 IST

IMAGE: Indian cricket team players mourn the death of former Indian skipper Ajit Wadekar. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

A man who didn't just shape careers but also touched lives -- Ajit Wadekar meant many things to the many cricketers he played with and led, mentored as a manager and moulded as a selector.

The cricket fraternity on Thursday mourned the death of the former Indian Test captain Wadekar.

Wadekar, who led the national team to their first-ever series victories in England and the West Indies, breathed his last at the age of 77 at the Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Indian Cricket team observed two minute silence in Nottingham for Wadekar.

The Indian team is in Nottingham to play the third Test match against England that begins on August 18.