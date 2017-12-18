rediff.com

PIX: Aussies celebrate Ashes triumph with their families

Last updated on: December 18, 2017 17:48 IST

Fans and family celebrated in style after Australia won the Ashes in glorious style

David Warner

IMAGE:  David Warner of Australia, his wife Candice Warner and their daughters Ivy and Indi celebrate in the changerooms. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It was a family affair as Australia’s cricket stars celebrated winning the Ashes, in Perth, on Monday, with two matches to spare.

 

Smith’s deputy, David Warner celebrated a memorable Ashes win with his biggest supporters- his wife and two daughters.

Steven Smith

IMAGE:  Steve Smith of Australia and his fiance Danielle Willis. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jubilant scenes saw captain Steve Smith with his fiance Danielle Willis celebrate in the changerooms.

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Shaun Marsh and Mitch Marsh of Australia pose with their father and former Australian Test cricketer Geoff Marsh. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Recalled all-rounder Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden Test century at the WACA on Saturday to complete a rare family set of Ashes tons.

Shaun Marsh

IMAGE: Shaun Marsh of Australia, his wife Rebecca Marsh and their son Austin celebrate. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Image

His older brother Shaun savoured his first Ashes ton at the Adelaide Oval, an unbeaten 126 that made him Man-of-the-Match.

Their father Geoff Marsh beamed with pride in the WACA crowd, having scored 138 at Nottingham as an opener in Allan Border's victorious 1989 team.

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood of Australia signs autographs for young spectators. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Seamer Josh Hazlewood finished with a five-wicket haul signs autographs.

Rediff Sports Desk
