PIX: Aussies celebrate Ashes triumph with their families

Fans and family celebrated in style after Australia won the Ashes in glorious style
It was a family affair as Australia’s cricket stars celebrated winning the Ashes, in Perth, on Monday, with two matches to spare.
Smith’s deputy, David Warner celebrated a memorable Ashes win with his biggest supporters- his wife and two daughters.
Jubilant scenes saw captain Steve Smith with his fiance Danielle Willis celebrate in the changerooms.
Recalled all-rounder Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden Test century at the WACA on Saturday to complete a rare family set of Ashes tons.
His older brother Shaun savoured his first Ashes ton at the Adelaide Oval, an unbeaten 126 that made him Man-of-the-Match.
Their father Geoff Marsh beamed with pride in the WACA crowd, having scored 138 at Nottingham as an opener in Allan Border's victorious 1989 team.
Seamer Josh Hazlewood finished with a five-wicket haul signs autographs.
this
Comment
article