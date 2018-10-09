PICS: How Zaheer celebrated his birthday!

October 09, 2018 16:53 IST

IMAGE: Birthday boy with his loving wife Sagarika Ghatge. Photograph: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram

One of India's most successful pacers, Zaheer Khan celebrated his 40th birthday last week on October 7.

Maldives seems to be the former Indian cricketer and his actress wife, Sagarika Ghatge’s, favourite destination.

The pace bowler and the actress, who got married in November last year, chose Ayada Maldives, a private island resort, for their honeymoon and JA Manafaru Maldives to ring in the pace bowlers birthday.

His stunning wife wished him on Instagram with a beautiful photograph of the couple, “Happy birthday to the love of my life. The kindest, strongest, thoughtful and most giving. Happy happy birthday husband. I love you.”

The BCCI also wished the southpaw in a throwback video, where he claimed his best bowling figures against Sri Lanka.

BCCI tweeted," That moment when @ImZaheer registered his best ODI figures. Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of #TeamIndia's finest pace bowlers."

The Arjuna awardee has picked up 282 ODI wickets in his career while in the longest format he is just behind legendary Kapil Dev in the list of most wicket in Test cricket for India with 311 in his bag.

Scroll down to check out the birthday celebration

IMAGE: Birthday boy with his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge. Photograph: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram

IMAGE: Zaheer with buddy Yuvraj Singh. Photograph: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram

IMAGE: Can you spot Zaheer’s former teammates Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar? Photograph: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram