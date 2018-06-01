PHOTOS: West Indies thrash World XI in Lord's T20 charity game

June 01, 2018 11:02 IST

IMAGE: West Indies players celebrate the wicket of Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: James Chance/Getty Images

West Indies came up with a splendid performance with both bat and ball as they thrashed World XI by 72 runs in the Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge at Lord's, on Thursday.

Evin Lewis blasted 58 off 26 balls, hitting five sixes and as many fours to power West Indies a huge 199 for four before they bundled out World XI for a paltry 127 in 16.4 overs.



The proceeds of the charity match will be used to rebuild cricket grounds in Anguilla and Dominica, which were badly damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria in September last year.

IMAGE: Evin Lewis on the attack. Photograph: James Chance/Getty Images

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who captained World XI, also donated $20,000 from his foundation towards the cause, while players from both teams donated their match fees.



Afridi, who retired from international cricket two years ago, was given a guard of honour at Lord's.



"That's something I'll never forget. For that to happen at the home of cricket, it's massive. The cause was everything tonight, and to have been able to help, it's fantastic," said the Pakistan all-rounder, who took one for 34 and scored 11 runs with the bat.

IMAGE: Marlon Samuels hits a boundary. Photograph: James Chance/Getty Images

Put into bat, T20 world champions West Indies were given a fiery start by Lewis, while Chris Gayle was content to play second fiddle.



The two openers put on 75 runs for the opening wicket before Lewis was dismissed leg before wicket by Rashid Khan, before Gayle was bowled by Shoaib Malik for a sedate 18 from 18 balls.

IMAGE: Shahid Afridi hits out. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images



Marlon Samuels kept the runs coming in the middle, slamming 43 from 22 balls, while Denesh Ramdin (44 from 25 balls) and Andre Russell (21 from 10 balls) provided the boost at the end.



In reply, World XI were rattled with a few early wickets as they were reduced to eight for four, in the fourth wicket, with leg-spinner Samuel Badree and Andre Russell picking up a couple of wickets each.



Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera waged a lone battle as he stroked a quickfire 61 from 37 balls but received no support from the other batsmen.