PHOTOS: Sensational India claim consolation win at Wanderers

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 3rd Test between South Africa and India played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday
Superb seam bowling allowed India to rip through South Africa’s batting line-up and seal a 63-run consolation victory on day four of the third and final Test at the Wanderers on Saturday.
Chasing 241 for victory on a wicket with pace, bounce and prodigious lateral movement, South Africa were on top at 124 for one, but lost their last nine wickets for just 53 runs as India roared back into the contest.
Dean Elgar (86 not out) and Hashim Amla (52) had given South Africa hope with a 119-run second wicket stand.
However, South Africa lost their way following Amla's dismissal 20 minutes before tea, with four batsmen out for ducks.
The wickets were shared between the excellent Mohammed Shami (5-28), Ishant Sharma (2-31), Jasprit Bumrah (2-57) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-39).
South African claim the series 2-1 after victories in Cape Town and Pretoria.
Earlier, Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar survived a rain-shortened opening session to lead South Africa to 69 for one in their second innings at lunch.
Amla (27 not out) and Elgar (29 not out) have added 64 for the second wicket as the Indian bowlers failed to exploit the helpful seam conditions by at times bowling too short when most of the trouble for batsmen in the Test has come off a good length.
The start of play was delayed for an hour because of a damp outfield following heavy overnight rain.
The Indian bowlers beat the bat regularly, but the home side managed to negotiate the session without incident after resuming on their overnight score of 17 for one.
