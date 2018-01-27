PHOTOS: Sensational India claim consolation win at Wanderers

Last updated on: January 27, 2018 21:46 IST

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 3rd Test between South Africa and India played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday

IMAGE: India's Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate on dismissing South Africa’s Faf Du Plessis. Photograph: James Oatway/Reuters

Superb seam bowling allowed India to rip through South Africa’s batting line-up and seal a 63-run consolation victory on day four of the third and final Test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Chasing 241 for victory on a wicket with pace, bounce and prodigious lateral movement, South Africa were on top at 124 for one, but lost their last nine wickets for just 53 runs as India roared back into the contest.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane takes the catch to get send AB de Villiers back to the pavillion. Photograph: BCCI

Dean Elgar (86 not out) and Hashim Amla (52) had given South Africa hope with a 119-run second wicket stand.

However, South Africa lost their way following Amla's dismissal 20 minutes before tea, with four batsmen out for ducks.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India is congratulated for picking the wicket of Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: BCCI

The wickets were shared between the excellent Mohammed Shami (5-28), Ishant Sharma (2-31), Jasprit Bumrah (2-57) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-39).

South African claim the series 2-1 after victories in Cape Town and Pretoria.

IMAGE: South Africa opener Dean Elgar evades a snorter. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar survived a rain-shortened opening session to lead South Africa to 69 for one in their second innings at lunch.

Amla (27 not out) and Elgar (29 not out) have added 64 for the second wicket as the Indian bowlers failed to exploit the helpful seam conditions by at times bowling too short when most of the trouble for batsmen in the Test has come off a good length.

IMAGE: Hashim Amla plays the square cut. Photograph: BCCI

The start of play was delayed for an hour because of a damp outfield following heavy overnight rain.

The Indian bowlers beat the bat regularly, but the home side managed to negotiate the session without incident after resuming on their overnight score of 17 for one.