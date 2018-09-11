PHOTOS: Rahul, Pant heroics in vain as England complete series rout

September 11, 2018 23:04 IST

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his century on Day 5 of the fifth Test against England at the KIA Oval, London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India lost the fifth and final Test against England by 118 runs on Tuesday despite heroic resistance from K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant, bringing the curtain down on a tour that started as a golden opportunity but ended in disappointment.

A mediocre England team, with a fragile batting line-up, won the series by a comprehensive 4-1 margin after India were bowled out for 345 in pursuit of mammoth target of 464.

Making amends for a below-par showing in the preceding Tests, Rahul (149 off 224 balls) and Pant (114 off 146 balls) sang the redemption song with attractive centuries to raise visions of an improbable victory before Adil Rashid (2/63 in 15 overs) dashed their hopes with twin blows.

- Scorecard

Rashid bowled a prodigious leg-break that pitched on the rough and clipped Rahul's off-bail, and in his next over Pant tried to hoick him for his fifth six only be caught by Moeen Ali.

IMAGE: Adil Rashid is congratulated by his England teammates after dismissing Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Once the 204-run sixth-wicket stand ended, India tried to hang on for a respectable draw but it was not to be.

Root took the second new ball and his new 'Go To' man Sam Curran (2/23 in 9 overs) promptly delivered by polishing off the tail, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja being removed in quick succession.

Fittingly, it was England's senior-most bowler Jimmy Anderson (3/45 in 22.3 overs), who castled Mohammed Shami to end the match and surpass Glenn McGrath as the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test match history.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates dismissing Mohammed Shami to end the match and surpass Glenn McGrath as the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test history. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

It couldn't have been a more emotional farewell for Alastair Cook as he led the team off the ground amidst a thunderous standing ovation from a knowledgable Oval crowd.

However, there were a couple of times when it looked that India could at least earn a respectable draw if not victory.

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Rahul batted in cavalier fashion for the first time in the series and added 118 runs with Ajinkya Rahane on a flat batting deck at the Oval.

Rahane's indiscreet sweep shot followed by Hanuma Vihari's (0) dismissal saw India reduced to 121 for 5 and the complexion of the game changed again.

Rahul was at his elegant best, driving and cutting with a lot of ferocity. A slapped six over extra cover off Ben Stokes and four off the bowler saw him complete his fifth Test hundred.

IMAGE: Alastair Cook and James Anderson applaud each other as they walk back to the pavilion. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

However, in the post-lunch session, it was young Pant, who made amends for his poor glove work with exhilarating stroke-play that included 15 boundaries and four huge sixes.

Such was Pant's dominance that Rahul quietly dropped anchor, letting Pant cut loose as he launched into England's spin duo of Rashid and Moeen Ali (1/68 in 17 overs). Pant muscled the ball through the gaps as England had attacking field set and forced them to get into a defensive mindset as they got free runs.

When the final session started, India needed 166 runs in 32 overs and there was hope of an astonishing victory. India had come very close to chasing 438 at the Oval in 1979 and Pant-Rahul were dreaming big.

They weren't playing for a draw and with Stuart Broad's rib-cage injury, the other bowlers became easy pickings for Pant, especially. He was audacious in his strokeplay and did not let his shoddy keeping affect his batting.

The twin centuries also did the duo world of good as both are now sure to be a part of the squad against West Indies while Shikhar Dhawan's Test career looks to be heading southwards.

IMAGE: Alastair Cook and the rest of the England team walk back to the pavilion after victory over India. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England captain Joe Root did have a few things to worry but he knew that one wicket would lead them into the tail.

He delayed taking the second new ball which proved to be a master-stroke in the end as big leg-break found Rahul look back in a daze.

Possibly, Pant felt the need to keep going, and having been successful in clearing the ropes on four occasions, he he wasn't lucky the fifth time. But by then he had earned the love and respect of the spectators, who gave him a warm round of applause as he left the crease.

The two knocks will become a footnote in what turned out to be another humiliating English Summer for India where they lost both, the Test and ODI series.