PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for victorious U-19 team

February 05, 2018 18:38 IST

IMAGE: Under-19 captain Prithvi Shaw arrives at the airport in Mumbai on Monday, after winning the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Photograph Courtesy: Shirish Shete/PTI

Newly-crowned ICC U-19 World Champions, India were, on Monday, accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, in Mumbai.

The Indian team, led by captain Prithvi Shaw, were received at the airport by senior officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The members of the team, coached by legendary Rahul Dravid, came out of the airport at around 3.30 PM local time.

IMAGE: India’s Under-19 cricket team players. Photograph Courtesy: Shirish Shete/PTI

Besides MCA officials, a significant number of fans also assembled at the airport to welcome the young heroes.

India produced a dominant performance in the tournament and remained unbeaten throughout to lift the trophy for a record fourth time in New Zealand.

India humbled Australia by eight wickets to win the title last Saturday.