PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 3

May 26, 2018 18:54 IST

IMAGES from Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan played at Lord's on Saturday

IMAGE: England's Mark Stoneman is bowled by Shadab Khan of Pakistan during day three of the 1st NatWest Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England stumbled limply to 37 for two at lunch on the third day of the first Test at Lord's on Saturday to leave Pakistan scenting a famous victory.

The touring side, 179 runs ahead on first innings, struck twice to dismiss openers Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman and leave England facing their first defeat in a May Test at the home of cricket.

Cook, who top-scored with 70 on Thursday, was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for one and Stoneman, under severe pressure for his place, made a scratchy nine before he was bowled by leg-spinner Shadab Khan with a ball that kept low.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates the wicket of England's Alastair Cook. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

England captain Joe Root survived to reach a painstaking 22 not out at the interval with Dawid Malan on nought.

They and the England middle order will need to bat well in warm sunshine to take the match into a fourth day and avoid going 1-0 down in the two-match series.

Pakistan earlier added 13 runs to their overnight score to finish on 363, Mohammad Amir ending on 24 not out after Abbas was caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Mark Wood for five.

Babar Azam retired hurt on Friday and will play no further part in the series after sustaining a fractured wrist.