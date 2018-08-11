PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3

August 11, 2018 19:18 IST

Images from Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates after Joe Root is dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England lost four wickets, including debutant Ollie Pope for 28, as they struggled to 89 for four at lunch on the third day of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday, 18 runs behind India.

After an imperious bowling display from James Anderson on the second day, England started brightly in response to India's first-innings 107 with Alastair Cook looking fluent as the hosts progressed to 28 without loss.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami appeals successfully for the wicket of Keaton Jennings. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images



But in the eighth over, Keaton Jennings missed a straight delivery by Mohammed Shami and was trapped lbw for 11.



In the following over, Cook (21) was caught behind after he nicked a swinging delivery from Ishant Sharma which brought 20-year-old Pope to the crease.

IMAGE: A delighted Hardik Pandya after claiming the wicket of Ollie Pope. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images



The right-hander played some positive strokes and scored freely as he looked to rebuild alongside captain Joe Root, but as lunch approached he was trapped lbw by Hardik Pandya.



Root was watchful for much of his innings until his dismissal by Shami lbw for 19 from 53 balls signalled the break.



Jonny Bairstow was unbeaten on four at the interval in bright sunshine at the home of cricket after much of the first two days of the match were washed out by rain.



England lead the five-match series 1-0.