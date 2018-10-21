PHOTOS, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies

October 21, 2018 18:45 IST

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer celebrates his century against India in the first ODI, in Guwahati, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Shimron Hetmyer scored a sensational century as the West Indies bounced back from their Test series debacle to post a challenging 322 for eight in the first One-Day International against India, in Guwahati, on Sunday.

The 21-year-old left-hander, who led the West Indies to their first Under-19 World Cup title in Bangladesh in 2016, put to sword an under strength Indian attack to raise his third ODI hundred.

He punished the Indian bowlers while scoring 106, which was inclusive of six fours and as many sixes, in an entertaining 78-ball knock.

In absence of front line pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been rested for first two ODIs, India struggled to contain the run-flow against the Caribbean side.

The bowling looked lacklustre while the fielding was shoddy, as India, on a high after their Test series win, seemed to have underestimated their opponents.

The Guyanese lad brought up his half-century off 41 balls and was involved in two 50-plus partnerships with Rovman Powell (22) and skipper Jason Holder (38).

Hetmyer completed his hundred by lofting Mohammed Shami for a six over extra cover.

IMAGE: Kieran Powell enabled the West Indies recover after the loss of an early wicket with a fine 51. Photograph: BCCI

While he used brute force against pace, he was also fluent against the spin duo of Yuzvendra Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja before being dismissed by the latter after immediately getting to the milestone.

Looking to redeem themselves after the 2-0 Test series thumping under six days, the touring side put up a strong challenge after being put in by home captain Virat Kohli.

Visiting skipper Holder, on the eve of the match, had said 300-plus is the benchmark of ODI cricket and his young batters responded well, with Devendra Bishoo taking the team past 300 in the penultimate over.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Kieran Powell set up the foundation with a 39-ball 51 (6x4, 2x6) in a 67-run stand for the second wicket with Shai Hope (32).

Powell and debutant opening partner Chandrapaul Hemraj dealt in boundaries against Shami and Yadav.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is presented the India cap by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

The West Indies lost three wickets in quick succession but the Guyana youngster took charge after Marlon Samuels departed for a duck in his landmark 200th ODI.

Earlier, young Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was presented his maiden One-Day International cap by former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the start of play.

Pant was included in the side as a specialist batsman and Dhoni kept wickets. The stylish left-handed batsman impressed the selectors as well as India coach Ravi Shastri in the two-Test series against the West Indies, scoring 184 runs, at an average of 92, in the two innings he batted.