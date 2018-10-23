Pacer Ishant's recovery on track

October 23, 2018 21:23 IST

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma, left, with Ambati Rayudu during India's training session in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma bowled at the India nets in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday in an indication that his recovery is on track after an ankle injury forced him out of the fifth and final Test in England last month.

The 30-year-old bowled for about half an hour at the nets organised for the Indian team on the eve of the second One-day International against West Indies.



Before bowling at his India team mates, Ishant did some warm up exercises at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium.



The BCCI also posted a video of Ishant, saying that his recovery is "on track and he is progressing well".



Ishant's return will lend strength to the pace attack as the Indian team braces up to tour Australia for a four-Test series starting next month.



The lanky pacer has travelled with the Indian team Down Under a few times and is also remembered for the torrid time he gave Ricky Ponting during their tour in 2007-2008.



Recently, the Delhi fast bowler tweeted a picture of himself sweating it out in the gym.



The speedster hobbled off the ground after bowling only one over in the fourth morning of the fifth Test at the Kennington Oval in September.

Ishant was India's standout bowler in the series in England and finished with 18 wickets at an average of 24.27.