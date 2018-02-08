rediff.com

No evidence of corruption in 3rd Ashes Test: ICC

February 08, 2018 21:32 IST

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates the final wicket of England's Chris Woakes to help Australia reclaim the Ashes on Day 5

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates the final wicket of England's Chris Woakes to help Australia reclaim the Ashes on Day 5 on December 18, 2017. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday said there was no evidence of corruption during the third Ashes Test last December, contradicting claims made by a British tabloid following a sting operation.

The Sun had reported that underground bookmakers from India had offered to sell undercover reporters from the newspaper information about spot-fixing in the Test between Australia and England, which was played in Perth from December 14-18.

"I am satisfied that there is no evidence to suggest any match has been corrupted by the individuals in the investigation," ICC General Manager, Anti-Corruption, Alex Marshall said in a statement after the completion of its investigation.

"... Nor is there any indication that any international players, administrators or coaches have been in contact with the alleged fixers.

Before launching an investigation, the ICC has said it was taking the allegations "extremely seriously", though it had its doubts.

Marshall said, "We have carried out an extensive global investigation with anti-corruption colleagues from Member countries based on the allegations in The Sun and the material they shared with us."

Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at the WACA ground in Perth.

