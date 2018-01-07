SA vs Ind: Rain washes out play on Day 3 of first Test

Last updated on: January 07, 2018 20:01 IST

IMAGE: The pitch at the Newlands Cricket Ground is kept under covers as rains lash Cape Town on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Persistent rain washed out the entire third day's play of the first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

South Africa were set to resume their second innings on 65 for two, a lead of 142 on what is a lively wicket offering plenty of assistance to the seamers.

Hashim Amla (four) and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (two) are the not out batsmen who will now wait until Monday to resume their innings, with no rain forecast for the remainder of the game.

South Africa were bowled out for 286 in their first innings, before restricting India to 209 in reply.

Heavy showers had been forecast for Sunday and they duly arrived early in the morning. It picked up as the scheduled start time of play approached.

It did stop raining intermittently post scheduled lunch time. The groundsmen even got down to work, with the umpires looking around, and the Super Sopper was put to use as well. Three covers were taken off to aid in the drying process.

IMAGE: Ground staff workers at Newlands Stadium try to sweep water on the pitch. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

But rain returned with a vengeance and put their efforts to nought. All the puddles, that had been cleared initially, were back on the outfield.

Post lunch, the Indian team too arrived at the ground. To use up the day, a few players as well as support staff made their way to the indoor nets’ facilities. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjay Bangar and Bharat Arun were the first bunch to head there.

Three pitch invasions by presumably drunk fans, skating and slipping on the wet outfield whilst being chased by security guards, were the other highlights of the day.

Despite the loss of an entire day, the match is set for a result with two more days to come.

On Day 1, South Africa were bowled out for 286 runs in the first innings with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 4-87. India were reduced to 28/3 at stumps.

On Day 2, India finished with 209 runs in their first innings, surrendering a 77-run lead. South Africa were 65/2 at stumps with an overall lead of 142 runs. Hardik Pandya single-handedly kept his side in contention with 93 runs off 95 balls and then took 2-17 as well.

Dale Steyn, on his comeback to Test cricket, suffered a heartbreaking heel injury whilst bowling during the Indian first innings. He has been ruled out of the remainder of this Test, and the series.