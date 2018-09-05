Nehra joins RCB coaching staff

September 05, 2018 16:44 IST

IMAGE: Ashish Nehra will be part of the coaching leadership team along with head coach Gary Kirsten for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League next year. Photograph: BCCI

Ashish Nehra, who served as the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL-11, has been confirmed as the coach, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

He will be part of the coaching leadership team along with head coach Gary Kirsten for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League next year.



The former India pacer had joined the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the last edition of IPL earlier this year.



"I had the privilege to join the coaching team of RCB last season and feel very passionately about the team. I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and look forward for the successful seasons ahead," he said.

Nehra has played in all formats of the game and had been a part of the Indian team in two largely successful Cricket World Cups, two Asia Cups, and three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments.



In the past, he had represented various IPL teams including Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad.



RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said Nehra and Kirsten will partner Kohli to help the team deliver better performance.



"We are very happy to have Ashish Nehra join RCB as part of the coaching leadership team. Ashish and Gary will partner the Captain to help the team deliver better performance," he said.