Mithali to lead India Blue in Women's T20 Challenger Trophy

August 02, 2018 10:46 IST

IMAGE: Mithali Raj. Photograph: Mithali Raj/Twitter

Mithali Raj will lead the India Blue team in the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, beginning August 14 in Alur, Bengaluru.

The India Blue team will also comprise of Vanitha V.R., D. Hemalatha, Neha Tanwar, Anuja Patil, Saima Thakor, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Radha Yadav, Preeti Bose, Poonam Yadav, Keerthy James, Mansi Joshi, Suman Gulia.

Meanwhile, the India Red team will be led by Deepti Sharma, with Punam Raut, Disha Kasat, Mona Meshram, Harlene Deol, Tanushree Sarkar, Ekta Bisht, Tanuja Kanwer, Shikha Pandey, Shanti Kumari, ReemaLaxmi Ekka, Nuzhat Parveen (WK), Aditi Sharma making up the rest of the team.

Veda Krishnamurthy has been named as the skipper of the India Green team, which will also include Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Monikha Das, Arundathi Reddy, Sushma Verma (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Fatima Jaffer, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sukanya Parida, Jhulan Goswami, Sajana S.

The Women's Selection Committee met in Mumbai on Wednesday to pick the teams for the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy.