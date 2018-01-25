Maxwell back in Australia ODI squad as cover for Finch

January 25, 2018 10:33 IST

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Batsman Glenn Maxwell has been recalled to Australian's squad as cover for Aaron Finch, who was ruled out of Friday's fourth One-day international against England in Adelaide with a hamstring injury.

Maxwell, who has played 80 ODIs for his country and can be one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket on his day, was surprisingly left out when the squad was announced earlier this month.

Captain Steve Smith and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns had said at the time he needed to be more consistent at the international level to get back into the team.

The 29-year-old last played for the One-day side on the tour of India last September.

Finch will be assessed ahead of the fifth ODI in Perth on Sunday. England have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.