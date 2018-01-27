Krunal Pandya is costliest uncapped buy in IPL history

January 27, 2018 19:33 IST

Krunal and his brother Hardik Pandya will turn out for the same IPL team again

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Krunal Pandya on Saturday became the costliest uncapped buy in IPL history, going for a whopping Rs 8.8 crore to Mumbai Indians as rookie players, both Indian and overseas, turned overnight millionaires in the auction in Bengaluru.

From India's U-19 World Cup stars to domestic and foreign recruits, uncapped players were the sought after lot for the eight teams.

Little-known Jofra Archer from the West Indies attracted a Rs 7.2 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals.

The 22-year-old all-rounder has had a decent stint for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash and plays first-class cricket for Sussex in England.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, left, celebrates with his brother Krunal after winning a match for Mumbai Indians during IPL-10. Photograph: BCCI

Krunal going to Mumbai Indians was expected but not the astronomical figure he went for, surpassing Pawan Negi who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 8.5 crore in the 2016 auction. Krunal's base price was Rs 40 lakh.

Mumbai Indians exercised the Right to Match for Krunal after a bidding war broke out between Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Krunal remaining at Mumbai Indians also means that he and his brother Hardik Pandya will turn out for the same IPL team again.

The third-highest bid was for Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, who was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 6.2 crore, more than 15 times his base price of Rs 40 lakh.

Australian left-hand batsman D'Arcy Short was rewarded for his batting exploits in the Big Bash with a Rs 4.4 crore pay packet from Rajasthan Royals. He is also quite useful as a schinaman.

The other uncapped Indian players who secured hefty deals were Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul (Rs 3.8 crore to SRH), Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini (Rs 3 crore to RCB), Delhi batsman Nitish Rana (Rs 3.4 crore to KKR), Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda (Rs 3.6 crore to SRH via RTM).

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar (Rs 3.2 crore to DD), Maharashtra batsman Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.4 crore to RR), Mumbai batsman Surya Kumar Yadav (Rs 3.2 crore to MI), Haryana leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia (Rs 3 crore to DD), Uttar Pradesh pacer Ankit Rajpoot (Rs 3 crore to KXIP) and Rajasthan left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 3 crore to SRH) were the other rookie Indians to get good deals in the IPL.

The U-19 players who are currently playing the World Cup in New Zealand too were rewarded for their recent performances.

India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw, who has made hundreds for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, went to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 crore while opener Shubman Gill, who has played first-class cricket for Punjab, was lapped up by KKR for Rs 1.8 crore.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has impressed many with his express left-arm pace in New Zealand, too went to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

There were few others whose life is set to change. Delhi left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya, who was a waiter in Goa not long ago, was picked up by RCB for Rs 85 lakh.

Kerala fast bowler Basil Thampi was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 95 lakh.

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal was richer by Rs 1 crore after winning the bid from Kings XI Punjab.

Punjab opener Manan Vohra, who was in sublime touch in the recently concluded domestic T20 event, got a Rs 1.1 crore deal from Royal Challengers Bangalore.