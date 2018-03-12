Kolkata Police approach BCCI in Shami case

March 12, 2018 16:19 IST

Kolkata Police, which is investigating Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to seek information of the route of his last match in South Africa.



A case has been registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan, who has claimed that the India cricketer has been having extra-marital affairs and also alleged that he abused her physically and mentally.



According to Jahan, the pacer had travelled to Dubai after India's tour to South Africa to meet a Pakistani girl.



Investigating into Jahan's claims that Shami had stayed back in Dubai, Kolkata Police have sent a letter to BCCI regarding the information of the fast bowler's route after his last match in South Africa.



Shami has been charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including Section 498A, which deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.



He has rejected all the allegations and said someone is misleading his wife.



Shami has played 30 Tests for India, claiming 110 wickets so far. The injury-prone bowler has also appeared 50 ODIs and seven Twenty20 Internationals, picking up 91 and eight wickets respectively.

Photograph: BCCI