rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli set to play county cricket after IPL; may miss Afghanistan Test

Kohli set to play county cricket after IPL; may miss Afghanistan Test

March 24, 2018 10:47 IST

The Indian captain is likely to miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14 as he will be busy with his county stint.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates a century. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

India captain Virat Kohli is all set to play English county cricket in his bid to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England in August-September.

While it is yet to be ascertained which county Kohli will represent, it could be Surrey in all likelihood.

"Virat will be playing for a division one county side for sure. I wouldn't like to add anything more to it. There were talks with Surrey and Essex," a senior BCCI official said on Saturday.

 

It is learnt that the Indian captain's sole focus is on the five Test series against England and he is likely to miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14 as he will be busy with his county stint.

He will leave for England after completing his assignment for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League.

Kohli didn't have a great Test series in England in 2014 when he failed to get even a single half-century.

He was found vulnerable outside the off-stump and Stuart Broad and James Anderson troubled him a lot.

The BCCI is putting in a lot of effort for the upcoming Test series and want more and more players to get accustomed to English conditions.

Accordingly, Cheteshwar Pujara will be turning up for Yorkshire while Ishant Sharma will be playing for Durham.

It is also learnt that some of the senior India players will also turn up for India 'A' in England in their bid to prepare for the tour.

The likes of Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane are also expected to prop up their preparations.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Kohli, Surrey, England, BCCI, Afghanistan
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use