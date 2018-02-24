Kohli misses out deciding T20 due to stiff back

February 24, 2018 22:37 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Team India physiotherapist Patrick Farhart. Photograph: PTI

India skipper Virat Kohli missed out on the series-deciding third Twenty20 International against South Africa due to stiff back, in Cape Town on Saturday.

Kohli, who has been the most prolific scorer on this tour with four centuries across formats, thus missed on action in the last match of a very successful overseas tour.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma was asked to lead the side. Rohit is also expected to captain India in a tri-series in Sri Lanka as a number of senior players, including Kohli, are likely to be rested.

Bangladesh will be the third side in the tri-series, scheduled for March 6-18.