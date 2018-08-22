Kohli dedicates Nottingham win to Kerala flood victims

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, dedicated his team's victory in the third Test against England to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.
"We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after the 203-run win over the home team.
The result kept India alive in the five-match series after heavy losses in the first two Tests in Birmingham and London respectively.
The announcement from the prolific batsman at the presentation ceremony drew a round of applause from the spectators.
Kerala has been devastated by floods, leading to over 300 deaths.
