Karthik, Pant picked for England Tests; Bhuvneshwar 'being assessed'

Last updated on: July 18, 2018 16:58 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is down with a back injury. His condition is being assessed by the BCCI medical team and a call on his inclusion in the Test squad will be made soon, said the Indian Cricket Board.

Jasprit Bumrah who has been included in the squad, will be available for selection from the second Test onwards based on his fitness.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in action for India 'A' against England Lions in Worcester. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant got his maiden Test call-up as he was picked up as the additional glovesman along with Dinesh Karthik after Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out with injury for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan last month after failing to clear the Yo Yo Test, was also included in the 18-member squad.

However, there are doubts over inclusion of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who aggravated his back injury during the third and final ODI against England on Tuesday.

'Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggrevated a lower back condition in the 3rd ODI against England. His condition is being assessed by the BCCI medical team and a call on his inclusion in the Test squad will be made soon,' said BCCI in a media release on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah who has been included in the squad, will be available for selection from the second Test onwards based on his fitness, the Board added.

With the two pacers struggling with their fitness, Mumbai fast bowler Shardul Thakur managed to retain his place in the Test squad. Karnataka batsman Karun Nair, who is leading India 'A' during their tour of England, also kept his place.

The five-match series begins in Birmingham on August 1.

Barring Pant, there were no other surprises, as India went in three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.



Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

