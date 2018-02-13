Jhulan Goswami ruled out of T20 series against SA

February 13, 2018 11:42 IST

IMAGE: India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

A heel injury has forced veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami to withdraw from the five-match T20 series against South Africa, starting Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

"Goswami suffered a heel injury and underwent an MRI scan on Monday," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a statement.

"The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with a local doctor felt that she needs rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone. Upon her return, Goswami will consult a foot expert and will undergo her rehab process at the NCA in Bengaluru," it added.

Gowami picked up five wickets in the preceding three-match ODI series which India won 2-1.

She did not feature in the third and final ODI after India had already secured the series. During the second ODI, she became the first female cricketer to take 2oo ODI wickets.