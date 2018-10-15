rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jayasuriya charged by ICC under anti-corruption code

Jayasuriya charged by ICC under anti-corruption code

October 15, 2018 16:17 IST

Sanath Jayasuriya

IMAGE: Sanath Jayasuriya has also been charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation. Photograph: Text

Sri Lanka batting great Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code, the world governing body said on Monday.

 

The former captain and explosive opening batsman has refused to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the ICC's anti-corruption unit, the ICC said in a statement.

The 49-year-old has also been charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation.

Jayasuriya has two weeks to respond to the charges.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: International Cricket Council, Sanath Jayasuriya, IMAGE, Sri Lanka
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use