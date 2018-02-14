It's double delight for Team India after Port Elizabeth win

February 14, 2018 11:06 IST

Having pocketed the series 4-1, with a match still to go, India snatch ICC ODI top rank from Proteas

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya celebrate the wicket of Jean-Paul Duminy during the 5th ODI in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India cemented their spot at the top of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) Team Rankings after victory in the fifth of the six-match series against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

This result confirms that India will finish the series at the top of the table irrespective of how the final match in Centurion pans out.

India had entered the six-match series in second position on 119 points, two points behind leaders South Africa.

IMAGE: Team India celebrate on claiming the last wicket, that of Morne Morkel, to win the 5th ODI and clinch the series and seal top spot in the ODI rankings on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

After taking a 4-1 lead, India has moved to 122 points, while South Africa have dropped to 118 points.

Even if South Africa win on Friday, India will remain No.1 on 121 points, while the former will end on 119 points. In contrast, if India win the series 5-1, they will finish on 123 points, while South Africa will end on 117 points.

Tuesday's result has given additional context to the upcoming five-match ODI series between New Zealand and England.

Irrespective of the outcome of the final ODI between South Africa and India, if England win all the five matches against New Zealand, then Eoin Morgan's side will claim second position, with South Africa slipping to third.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Tabraiz Shamsi. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's side leapfrogged the Proteas into number-one position after taking a 2-0 lead, but required two more wins to ensure top spot at the end of the series.

The visitors remained on course when they won the Cape Town ODI, but South Africa pulled one back in Johannesburg to keep alive their chances of drawing the series at three-all, which, in turn, would have helped them finish the series as the top ODI team.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have moved ahead of Zimbabwe in 10th position after winning the third ODI in Sharjah on Tuesday.

To finish in this position, Afghanistan will have to win the series, which culminates on February 19.