Ishan Kishan injured, taken off the field

April 18, 2018 09:31 IST

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan, centre, of the Mumbai Indians gets hurt during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, on Tuesday, sustained an injury on his face and was taken off the field during his side's IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

The throw by fielder Hardik Pandya in the 13th over bounced high off the practice pitch area and hit Kishan near his right eye. Kishan was seen writhing in pain while lying on the ground when the MI medical staff attended to him.

The 19-year-old Patna-born wicketkeeper was immediately taken off the field and replaced by AdityaTare, who captains Mumbai in domestic tournaments.