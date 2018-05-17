IPL PHOTOS: ABD, Moeen help RCB stay in hunt for play-offs spot

Last updated on: May 18, 2018 00:01 IST

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on Thursday

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in a must-win match to stay alive in the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru on Thursday.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers goes after the bowling en route his 69 off 39. Photograph: BCCI

AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali smashed quick-fire half-centuries to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 218 for six against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, De Villiers (69 off 39) and Ali (65 off 34) overcame a bad start to stitch 107 runs off just 57 balls for the third wicket to set the platform for RCB's total.

Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan once again shone bright with the ball for Sunrisers with figures of 3/27 from his four over.

But Sunrisers were off to a great start as they reduced RCB to 38 for two inside five overs after opting to field.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali scored his first IPL half-century while setting a big partnership with ABD. Photograph: BCCI

Sandeep Sharma (1/40) struck the first blow with the last ball of the opening over, removing Parthiv Patel caught by Siddharth Kaul at third man boundary.

De Villiers then got into the act for RCB, hitting some exquisite boundaries off Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep, before Rashid cleaned up skipper Virat Kohli (12) with a googly in the fifth over.

Brought into the attack in the eighth over, Basil Thampi leaked runs as Ali smashed consecutive sixes off the pacer -- first over mid-off and then over square-leg boundary -- to give momentum to RCB's innings.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan completes a fine one-handed catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme. Photograph: BCCI

De Villiers brought up his fifty off 32 balls with two consecutive boundaries off Kaul (2/44) in the 12th over and then Ali followed suit notching up his maiden IPL half-century with a four of Thampi in the next over.

The duo went hammer and tongs as an otherwise tidy Sunrisers bowling attack looked clueless in front of the onslaught.

But just when it seemed the duo would run away with their power-hitting, Rashid struck twin blows in the 15th over removing both the set batsmen.

De Villiers perished in search of a big shot caught by Shikhar Dhawan at deep square leg while Ali reverse-paddled a delivery to Sreevats Goswami behind the stumps a ball later.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan plays a cheeky reverse-scoop as the ball flies to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

While De Villiers struck as many as 12 fours and one six, Ali's innings was laced with two boundaries and six hits over the fence.

Thereafter, Colin de Grandhomme used his brute power to score 40 runs off just 17 balls while Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten on 22 off 8 balls to provide the late impetus to RCB's innings.

It turned out to be a forgettable day for Thampi as he conceded the most runs by a bowler in an innings in the history of IPL. He leaked 70 runs from his dour overs.