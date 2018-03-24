IPL: Anderson replaces Coulter-Nile for RCB

March 24, 2018 15:30 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson in action for Mumbai Indians during IPL-8 in 2015. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will replace injured Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Coulter-Nile, who claimed 15 wickets from eights games for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, has failed to recover sufficiently from his injury and was ruled out of the T20 tournament, starting next month.



In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP), and the franchise subsequently picked the New Zealander for his base price of Rs 2 crore.



The franchise, too, issued a statement, confirming the news.



"Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his treatment however, he won't be able to play during IPL season 11. His absence will be felt greatly both in the team and on ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early come back.



"Replacing him in the squad is the explosive Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson. Corey plays a bold game and has incredible potential. We all welcome him to the RCB squad," RCB head coach Daniel Vettori said in the release.



RCB begin their campaign in IPL-11 with an away game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on April 8.