Cricket Buzz: Arjun Tendulkar claims five as Mumbai beat Railways in U-19 tie

Last updated on: December 19, 2017 21:39 IST

IMAGE: : File photo of Arjun Tendulkar bowling. Photograph: Philip Brown/Action Images/Reuters

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, clicked with the ball for the third time in age-group cricket this season, his five-wicket haul paving the way for Mumbai's win over Railways in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Arjun, a promising left-arm pacer, grabbed 5 for 44 in 11 overs as Mumbai bundled out Railways for 136 in their second innings to win the match by an innings and 103 runs.

Arjun had picked up a fifer against Madhya Pradesh three weeks ago and later picked up a four-for against Assam.

In the match against Railways, he had remained wicket-less in the first innings, returning figures of 0-23, but came back strongly in the second to take five wickets at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in suburban Kandivili.

Electing to bat, Mumbai had posted 389 courtesy a double century by Yashavi Bhupender Jaiswal in their first innings. They then bowled out Railways for 150 with A Vashishtha taking eight wickets for 30 runs.

In the 2nd innings, Arjun picked the first four batsmen of Railways and then the ninth wicket to complete his five-for.

IPL auctions on January 27, 28 in Bengaluru

The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official.

"Since most of the capped players will be back in auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore.

In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards.