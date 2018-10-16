Injured Duminy ruled out of Australia tour

October 16, 2018 23:21 IST

IMAGE: JP Duminy of South Africa bats. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

South African all-rounder JP Duminy has been ruled out of the team's upcoming tour to Australian due to a shoulder injury.

Announcing the news, South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee revealed that Duminy had aggravated the already-existing shoulder injury during the recently-concluded series against Zimbabwe.

Moosajee further said that Duminy's return would now depend on the time he takes to recover from the injury.

"JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe. The injury will require surgical management thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL," Sport24 quoted Moosajee, as saying.

"At the moment we can't say how long he will be out for, that is dependent on the results from the surgery," he added.

Duminy has also been sidelined from the upcoming Mzansi Super League (MSL) following the shoulder injury.

South Africa are slated to play a three-match ODI series and one T20I match against Australia from November 4 to 17.