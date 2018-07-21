India have big chance of winning Test series in England: Ganguly

Last updated on: July 22, 2018 09:47 IST

Former captain Sourav Ganguly feels that batsmen will be crucial to India's chances in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

India won the T20 series quite convincingly only to be outplayed by the hosts in the ODI series.

"You have to score 400 runs in an innings in Test cricket in order to be competitive. If they get 400 runs in the first innings, they will win," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Fifth-ranked England failed to win any of their last three series, with just one match won, and top-ranked India will fancy their chances

"India will have a chance. They are a good side, if they bat well, they will do well in England. They can win the Test series. India have got a big chance of winning," he said.