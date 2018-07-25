rediff.com

Indian-born Patel set for New Zealand Test debut vs Pakistan

July 25, 2018 09:23 IST

The Indian-born 29-year-old, New Zealand's top domestic wicket-taker in the past three seasons, replaces all-rounder Mitchell Santner who is still recovering from knee surgery.

Ajaz Patel

IMAGE: Indian-born Ajaz Patel is New Zealand's top domestic wicket-taker in the past three seasons. Photograph: Blackcaps/Twitter

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is in line to make his New Zealand Test debut after being named in the squad to play Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

 

The Indian-born 29-year-old, New Zealand's top domestic wicket-taker in the past three seasons, replaces all-rounder Mitchell Santner who is still recovering from knee surgery, New Zealand Cricket said in a media release on Wednesday.

Patel joins wrist-spinners Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi in the 15-man squad for the three-Test series starting in October.

Selectors also opted to include a second wicketkeeper in Tom Blundell alongside BJ Watling in the squad.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Tags: Ajaz Patel, New Zealand, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Todd Astle
 

