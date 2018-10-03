India vs WI: Second ODI moved from Indore to Visakhapatnam

October 03, 2018 17:58 IST

IMAGE: The match was originally scheduled to take place at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium. Photograph: BCCI

The second One-day International to be played between India and West Indies will be held at Visakhapatnam’s Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium on 24th October 2018.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) backed out due to a tussle with the top cricketing body of the country over complimentary tickets. MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar said that it was not possible for the association to host the cricket match in such a limited time.