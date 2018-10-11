India name unchanged squad for 2nd Test vs WI

October 11, 2018 11:36 IST

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara practices in the nets in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has named an unchanged squad for the 2nd Test against West Indies starting in Hyderabad on Friday.

The selectors have decided to persist with struggling opener KL Rahul who has gone through a string of poor scores.

Rahul’s opening partner will be young Prithvi Shaw, who gave a good account of himself on Test debut in Rajkot with a century.

No 3 bat Cheteshwar Pujara, who found form in the first Test would look to continue from where he left off.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.