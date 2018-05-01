India extend lead at top of ICC Test rankings

Last updated on: May 01, 2018 13:48 IST

IMAGE: Team India had an excellent run, winning 10 of the 13 Tests it played in the 2016-17 season.. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

India continues to sit atop the latest ICC Test Team Rankings, ahead of South Africa and Australia.

Not only that, with the results from 2014-15 being removed from the equation and those from 2015-16 and 2016-17 being weighted at 50 per cent, India have actually stretched their lead over South Africa from four to 13 points.

For India, who played four Tests in the 2014-15 season – losing 2-0 in Australia – and had earlier lost the five-Test tour of England 3-1 in the summer of 2014, the move up was expected following an excellent run since, highlighted by 10 wins in 13 Tests in the 2016-17 season.

India reached an aggregate of 125 while South Africa lost five points and slipped to 112.

South Africa, are however, still comfortably ahead of the remaining sides.

Australia are placed third with 106 points after gaining four following the update, taking back the position from New Zealand, who had overtaken them at the last cut-off date of April 3.

England gained one point and sit fifth on the rankings table.

That change saw New Zealand assure themselves of US $200,000 for finishing third.

India and South Africa won US $1 million and US $500,000 respectively for finishing first and second at the cut-off date. After the update, New Zealand remain on 102 points while England inched closer, reaching 98 after gaining one point.

In another interesting movement, Bangladesh moved ahead of the West Indies, who are in ninth position for the first time.

The Windies have lost five points and are now on 67 points while Bangladesh gained four to reach 75, eight points clear of the Caribbeans.

Sri Lanka remain in sixth position after losing a point while Zimbabwe gained one point to reach two.

The table will see new additions in the form of Afghanistan and Ireland after they play their first Tests following their Full Membership status.

Ireland are due to play their first Test against Pakistan in Malahide, Dublin, from May 11 to 15 while Afghanistan's first Test will be against India in Bengaluru from June 14 to 18.