rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India beat England in T20I of bilateral cricket series for Blind

India beat England in T20I of bilateral cricket series for Blind

October 02, 2018 19:36 IST

Blind cricket

IMAGE: India thrashed England by seven wickets. Photograph: CABI/Twitter

Sunil Ramesh (108) slammed a superb century as India thrashed England by seven wickets in the opening T20I match to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match bilateral cricket series for Blind, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

England posted 150 for 7 at the end of the 20 overs after captain Ed Hossel won the toss and opted to bat first.

 

Debutant Nakul struck in the very first ball, removing Matt Dean to give India a great start. But England rode on a good partnership between Luke Sugg and Peter Blueit (40) before Justin played a cameo of 10-ball 22 to propel them to 150.

Chasing the total on a good batting track, India got off to a fantastic start with a century partnership between Sunil (108) and Nakul (27).

Sunil anchored the chase, bringing up his 50 off 22 balls and then scored an unbeaten match-winning hundred to take India home by scoring 152 for three in 12.3 overs.

The second match will be played at the same ground on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Nakul, India, England, T20I, Peter Blueit
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use