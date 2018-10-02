India beat England in T20I of bilateral cricket series for Blind

October 02, 2018 19:36 IST

IMAGE: India thrashed England by seven wickets. Photograph: CABI/Twitter

Sunil Ramesh (108) slammed a superb century as India thrashed England by seven wickets in the opening T20I match to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match bilateral cricket series for Blind, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

England posted 150 for 7 at the end of the 20 overs after captain Ed Hossel won the toss and opted to bat first.

Debutant Nakul struck in the very first ball, removing Matt Dean to give India a great start. But England rode on a good partnership between Luke Sugg and Peter Blueit (40) before Justin played a cameo of 10-ball 22 to propel them to 150.

Chasing the total on a good batting track, India got off to a fantastic start with a century partnership between Sunil (108) and Nakul (27).

Sunil anchored the chase, bringing up his 50 off 22 balls and then scored an unbeaten match-winning hundred to take India home by scoring 152 for three in 12.3 overs.

The second match will be played at the same ground on Wednesday.