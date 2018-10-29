Images: India vs West Indies, 4th ODI

Last updated on: October 29, 2018 18:54 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after getting to 100 in the fourth ODI against the West Indies at the CCI, in Mumbai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu scored belligerent centuries to guide India to 377 for five against the West Indies in the penultimate ODI of the five-match series, at the Cricket Club of India, in Mumbai, on Monday.

- Scorecard

They took centre stage after a rare failure by skipper Virat Kohli to power India to the imposing total.

Rohit's (162) 21st career century, which included 20 fours and four hits over the fence, came off 137 balls, while Rayudu’s his 100-run knock, off 812 balls, was studded with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India made a quick start, with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (38) adding a run-a-ball 71 for the opening stand before the latter pulled a Keemo Paul short delivery straight to Kieran Powell, at the mid-wicket boundary.

Kohli, who hit three consecutive tons before Monday's match, played aggressively for his 16 before edging a Kemar Roach delivery to Shai Hope, behind the stumps, as India were reduced to 101 for two.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu embrace after completing a 100-run stand. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Thereafter, Rohit and Rayudu held fort and played an aggressive brand of cricket. They continued the onslaught and made the West Indies attack look ordinary, picking up boundaries and sixes at will.

After Kohli's dismissal, Rohit, who had scored a match-winning unbeaten 152 in the lung-opener at Guhawati, and Rayudu took the onus upon themselves to build the innings and, in the process, shared a breezy 211-run stand for the third wicket, which came off just 163 deliveries, to lay the foundation for the big score.

Rohit did not spare a single West Indian bowler and made his intentions clear when he opened the account with a boundary over point.

He initially played the second fiddle to Dhawan, but after his half century, which came off 60 balls, upped the ante.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu acknowledges the applause from the Mumbai crowd after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

He displayed all the shots in the book -- be it drives, pulls, flicks or cuts -- before departing in the 44th over, caught by Chanderpaul Hemraj off Ashley Nurse.

Rayadu took time to settle down, but later hammered the bowlers with exquisite stroke-play – first, in Rohit's company and then alongside veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni (23).

Kedar Jadhav (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) were unbeaten as the hosts amassed 116 runs in the last 10 overs.