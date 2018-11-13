ICC Rankings: Kohli, Bumrah unmoved from top of ODI table

November 13, 2018 13:36 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is on top of the ICC ODI rankings with 899 points. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah maintained their dominance at the top of pile in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

With 899 points, the Indian captain remained in pole position, while limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma remained second in the list.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is the third Indian in the top-10 list at eighth position rising one place. Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ranked 20th.

In the bowlers' list, there are three Indians with Bumrah on top with 841 points while Kuldeep Yadav stayed in third place. Kuldeep's wrist spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal leaped three places to be fifth on the list.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (353 points) is the top-ranked ODI all-rounder in world cricket currently.

In the overall team rankings, India (121 points), remained second behind England (126 points).