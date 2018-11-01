How Kohli celebrated Diwali

November 01, 2018 10:26 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates Diwali with underprivileged children in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI

Before he flew to Thiruvanathapuram to pull off a series ODI win against the West Indies, Virat Kohli kept his date with underprivileged children in Mumbai, who will cherish his gesture all their lives.

IMAGE: Virat, Umesh Yadav and basketball player Satnam Singh at the event. Photograph: PTI

Virat took to Instagram to share a video, captioning it 'Shining brighter than the Diwali lights'.

'These awesome kids from @dharavireloaded,' the skipper posted. 'So blessed to start the Diwali celebrations on such a magical note at the @manyavarmohey Diwali Celebrations. thanks you all from the bottom of our heart.'

Apart from the captain, cricketers Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Manjot Kalra and Ishan Kishan, basketballer Satnam Singh and singer Armaan Malik joined the party.