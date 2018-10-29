How dominant India brought Windies back to earth

October 29, 2018 22:16 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, right, celebrates scoring a century with Ambati Rayudu. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Captain Virat Kohli endured a rare failure but Rohit Sharma more than compensated with a blistering 162 to help India steamroll West Indies by 224 runs in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Monday and take an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.



West Indies had a mountain to climb after Rohit's 211-run partnership with fellow centurion Ambati Rayudu powered India to a commanding 377 for five.

A strong start was paramount but a couple of run-outs derailed the chase and the touring side were shot out for 153 in 36.2 overs with Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav claiming three wickets apiece.



Beaten comprehensively in the first match, West Indies had roared back into the series by forcing a tie and then beating the hosts but they could not replicate that form at the Brabourne Stadium which was hosting international cricket after a nine-year gap.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: PTI

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit gave India a breezy start, adding 71 runs before Dhawan pulled Keemo Paul to Kieran Powell at midwicket to depart for 38.



Having scored 140, 157 not out and 107 in the last three matches, Kohli walked in seeking a record-equalling fourth successive century but Kemar Roach dismissed him for 16.



Rohit made sure the India captain was not missed.



The elegant right-hander took 98 balls to bring up his 21st ODI century before accelerating with a flurry of boundaries.



The Mumbai player, whose 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 remains the highest individual score in this format, was looking good for his fourth ODI double century when he tried to slash an Ashley Nurse delivery and top-edged it to third man. Rohit's seventh 150-plus score included 20 fours and four sixes.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu hits out. Photograph: PTI

Rayudu needed 80 balls to bring up his third ODI century before being run out on 100.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Chandrapaul Hemraj cheaply but it was casual running-between-wickets which cost West Indies their next two wickets as they slumped to 47-5 inside 12 overs.



Windies skipper Jason Holder top-scored with an unbeaten 54.



The teams move to Thiruvananthapuram for the fifth and final one-dayer on Thursday.