Historic Indo-Afghan Test from June 14 in Bengaluru

January 16, 2018 19:25 IST

India will host Afghanistan's maiden Test match from June 14 to 18 in Bengaluru, a massive fillip to the war-ravaged country's cricketing profile.

The decision was taken after officials from the BCCI and the Afghanistan Cricket Board met in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Considering that June is a rainy month, we thought it was best to host the historic Test in Bengaluru," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

Bengaluru was in the running as the leading venue for the match after the BCCI, last month, announced that it would host the neighbouring country's entry into the five-day format.

Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June last year.

Their respective boards were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport's 11th and 12h Test-playing nations.

Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions.

The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction last year.

Thirteen Afghan players have registered themselves for the IPL auction on January 27-28.

Image: The Afghanistan cricket team

Photograph: ICC