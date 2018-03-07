Gambhir appointed Delhi Daredevils captain

Last updated on: March 07, 2018 15:02 IST

'He left us as a #Captain and come back as our #Captain.'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir celebrates scoring a half-century for Kolkata Knight RIders. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the captain of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils, marking his return to the franchise after a gap of eight years.



"Happy to announce @GautamGambhir as our @DelhiDaredevils Captain for 2018 and beyond ... He left us as a #Captain and come back as our #Captain," tweeted Hemant Dua, CEO of Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday.



Gambhir played for Delhi in the first three years of the IPL from 2008 till 2010 before he had a seven-year stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, during which he captained them to two IPL titles.



"I'm more excited than I have ever been," Gambhir said on his return to Delhi.

"The potential of this group of players is immense and it is now up to us to turn that potential into consistent performances. It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky (Ponting), an absolute champion himself," the left-hander added.



Gambhir was bought by Delhi for Rs. 2.8 crore during the IPL Players' Auction earlier this year and new coach Ricky Ponting had immediately stated that he would want the former India batsman to captain the team.

Speaking about the appointment, head coach Ponting said: "Gauti (Gambhir) has been a leader for a very long time. He has always proven himself to be one of the top leaders during his stint with other sides in the IPL."



"He has a big personality, but it is the drive behind the outward confidence which I think will inspire the rest of the team. He has the respect of the dressing room and the franchise is proud to have him as our captain," the Australian legend added.



"I had maintained post the auction that Gauti (Gambhir) has unfinished business with the franchise. He was the second highest scorer during the last IPL. But above all, he is a leader, so this appointment was an easy choice. Both Ricky (Ponting) and Gauti have spoken to each other. I am glad that they are both on the same page," Dua added.