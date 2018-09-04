rediff.com

Full strength England for Oval Test despite series win

Full strength England for Oval Test despite series win

September 04, 2018 17:36 IST

Chris Woakes

IMAGE: Chris Woakes was recalled to England's squad for the fifth and final Test at Oval along with Ollie Pope. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England named all-rounder Chris Woakes and batsman Ollie Pope on Tuesday in their squad for the final Test against India which will be Alastair Cook's last international appearance.

 

Pope was dropped from the side for the fourth Test in favour of spin bowler Moeen Ali, who produced a match-winning performance to lead England to victory and an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Pope will play for Surrey in the first two days of their County Championship match at Essex before joining the England squad at The Oval for the test match which starts on Friday.

Cook announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday and will play his 161st Test, opening the batting with Keaton Jennings who was retained in the squad despite scoring only 130 runs in the series.

Woakes missed the last Test in Southampton due to injury.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.


© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
