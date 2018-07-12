rediff.com

England's Hales out of opening ODI against India

July 12, 2018 15:34 IST

Alex Hales

IMAGE: England's Alex Hales during nets. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Injured England batsman Alex Hales was ruled out of the opening one day international against India at Nottingham's Trent Bridge on Thursday, with Dawid Malan replacing him in the squad.

 

England said Nottinghamshire player Hales, who averaged 48 in the recent Twenty20 series that England lost 2-1 to India, had a side injury and would be monitored on a match by match basis.

The three-match ODI series pits top ranked England against the world's number two side. The second match is at Lord's on Saturday.

