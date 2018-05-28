Emerging Player of IPL 11 is...

May 28, 2018 09:59 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Daredevils' wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was named Emerging Player of IPL 11 after the final in Mumbai, on Sunday.

It was double delight for Pant, who also received the Stylish Player Award. Pant ended as the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 684 runs from 14 games.

Sunil Narine also picked up two awards -- Super Striker and Valuable Player.

Among other awards, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson (735 runs) got the Orange Cap while Kings XI pacer Andrew Tye (24 wickets) got the Purple Cap.

Kiwi Trent Boult got the Perfect Catch award for his stunning one handed catch of Royal Challenges Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who could not make it to the play offs, were given the Fairplay Award.

Awards:

Man of the Match (Final) : Shane Watson

Orange Cap (Most Runs) : Kane Williamson - SRH

Purple Cap (Most Wickets) : Andrew Tye - Kings XI Punjab

Emerging Player: Rishabh Pant - Delhi Daredevils

Stylish Player : Rishabh Pant - Delhi Daredevils

Perfect Catch: Trent Boult - Delhi Daredevils

Super Striker: Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders

Valuable Player : Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders.

Fairplay Award: Mumbai Indians.