Du Plessis showed why experience counts: Dhoni

May 23, 2018 09:13 IST

'It's not easy when you don't play a lot of games but I always say you need to train your mind as well'

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis celebrates after the match. Photograph: BCCI

Experience is worth its weight in gold and that's where Faf du Plessis made the difference with a match-winning knock to guide Chennai Super Kings to their seventh Indian Premier League final, in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

South Africa captain 's composed knock of 67 off 42 balls enabled CSK to chase down a tricky target of 140 in 19.1 overs as they edged home by two wickets after being down at 92 for seven at one stage.



"Faf's innings, is where experience counts. It's not easy when you don't play a lot of games but I always say you need to train your mind as well. That's where the experience comes in. You visualise what your role is, how you can contribute and Faf has been brilliant," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.



Dhoni said that one good thing is that they would have had a second chance even if they would have lost.



"I am always happy when we win. Being in the top two gives us that liberty to have one more game," Dhoni says.



"If we would have lost, you still give yourself a second chance. They bowled very well, and there was a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) bowled well. We kept losing wickets, and so we had to push ourselves. Losing three-four wickets in the middle always puts you on pressure. Plus, they have a mystery bowler (Rashid Khan)."