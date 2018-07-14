Dhoni 4th Indian batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODIs

rediff.com

July 14, 2018 23:30 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Another milestone for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the fourth Indian to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in ODIs during the second match of the three-game series against England, in London, on Saturday.

 

The 37-year-old former India skipper joined an elite list which features some of India's greatest batsmen in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Dhoni needed just 33 runs to achieve the milestone and he did it with a single in the 43rd over of the second ODI between India and England at the iconic Lord's Stadium.

Dhoni is currently placed 12th in the list of all-time highest run-getters in ODIs.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is the only wicketkeeper-batsman to feature in the list with 14,234 runs to his name. He is the second highest run-getter in the ODIs, behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni also became the fourth wicket-keeper to complete 300 ODI catches after Adam Gilchrist (417), Mark Boucher (403) and Kumar Sangakkara (402).

