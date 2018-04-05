CWG 2018: Check out India's schedule on Day 2

Check out India's schedule on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, on Friday.

Time (IST) Event Athlete

04:30 Lawn Bowls Women's Singles Section D - Round 3 (Pinki vs Litia Tikoisuva of Fiji)

04:30 Lawn Bowls Men's Triples Section A - Round 3 (India vs England)

07:11 Swimming Women's S9 100m Backstroke - Heat 1 (Kiran Tak)

07:30 Lawn Bowls Women's Singles Section D - Round 4 (Pinki vs Emma Firyana Saroji of Malaysia)

08:32 Cycling Women's Sprint Qualifying (Deborah Deborah/Aleena Reji)

08:56 Cycling Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying (Amritha Reghunath/Sonali Mayanglambam)

09:02 Boxing Men's 91kg - Round of 16 (Naman Tanwar vs Haruna Mhando of Tanzania)

09:30 Squash Men's Singles Round of 16 (Vikram Malhotra vs Nick Matthew of England)

09:31 Badminton Mixed Team Event Play Stage - Group A (India vs Scotland)



10:00 Hockey Women's Pool A (India vs Malaysia)

10:47 Cycling Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying (Manjeet Singh)

11:30 Lawn Bowls Men's Pairs Section D - Round 3 (India vs Scotland)



11:30 Lawn Bowls Women's Fours Section B - Round 3 (India vs England)

13:30 Squash Women's Singles Round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa vs Tamika Saxby of Australia)

13:30 Squash Women's Singles Round of 16 (Dipika Pallikal vs Alison Waters of England)

14:30 Lawn Bowls Men's Pairs Section D - Round 4 (India vs Samoa)

14:32 Boxing Men's 46-49 kg - Round of 16 (Amit vs Tetteh Sulemanu of Ghana)

14:32 Cycling Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 1 (Sahil Kumar)

14:37 Cycling Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 2 (Ranjit Singh)