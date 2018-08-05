Cricket Buzz: Mayank hits double ton as India 'A' score 411/2 on Day 2

August 05, 2018 18:18 IST

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal celebrates. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Mayank Agarwal's continued his dream run smashing a double hundred in company of centurion Prithvi Shaw as India 'A' flayed the South African bowling attack to reach 411 for two on the second day of the 'four day' Test.

Agarwal sent the bowlers on a leather hunt with an unbeaten 220 off 250 balls while Shaw punished them with a well-made 136 off 196 balls during a 277-run opening stand.

India A now enjoy a 165-run lead after Mohammed Siraj took five for 56 to bowl out South Africa A for 246.

It was a day when India A openers scored runs at an average of 4.72 with an astounding 58 boundaries and five sixes.

Out of these, Agarwal alone hit 31 fours and four maximums. Shaw had 20 boundaries and a six in his seventh first-class hundred.

The hero of the day certainly was local boy Agarwal, who hit his eighth first-class century.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

After a tremendous last season in domestic cricket where he scored well over 1000 runs, Agarwal continued his good form during the India A tri-series in England with three hundreds in List 'A' tri-series.

"I think, I have seen the best knock from the blade of Mayank. He batted really well and I expect him to get more runs under the belt," Shaw told reporters after the second days play in Bengaluru.

On his knock, Shaw said: "I played according to the merit of the ball. When I saw ball to be it, I did simply that. I have been an aggressive batsman since my school days and I play my game as such," he said.

Both Shaw and Mayank played the morning session out and took the score to 122 or no loss after they had cracked a superb half centuries.

"The first session is very crucial or us. If you play that period in the morning, it is easier for the batsman afterwards because the ball comes nicely on to the bat. After that you can see our score kept moving," Shaw said.

Brief scores: India 'A' first inngs 411 for 2 in 87 overs (Mayank Agarwal 220 not out, Prithvi Shaw 136; Duae Olivier 1/69, Dane Piedt 1/56)

South Africa 'A' first inngs: 246 for 8 in 88 overs (Rudi Second 94, Sarel Erwee 47; Sarel Erwee 3/56, Navdeep Saini 2/47, Rajneesh Gurbani 2/47)

SL U-19 beat India U-19 by 7 runs to lead series 2-1

India U-19 team suffered a batting collapse towards the end of their run chase to lose the third Youth ODI against Sri Lanka U-19 by seven runs in Colombo.

Chasing 221 for a win, the Indian team was placed at 181 for 5 at the end of 45 overs but they could not score the required 40 runs from the remaining five overs as they were all out for 213 in 49.3 overs.

The last four wickets fell for six runs. Sri Lanka U-19 team leads the five-match series 2-1.

India U-19 had won the first match on July 30 while Sri Lanka U-19 had won the second game on August 2.

The India were 207 for 4 at 48.2 needing 14 runs 10 balls but lost the last four wickets in the next seven deliveries for the addition of just six runs.

Mohit Jangra (13) and Harsh Tyagi (0) was out in consecutive deliveries but there was still hope for India as number four batsman Pawan Shah (77 from 94 balls) was still there.

But Shah, who came into bat in the 17th over, failed to finish the job as he became the ninth batsman to be out in the second ball of the final over.

Siddharth Desai (0) was run out the next delivery as the Indian team folded their innings at 213 in 49.3 overs.

Besides Shah, the other Indian batsmen who made notable contributions were Yash Rathod (37) and Anuj Rawat (26). Rawat however consumed 58 balls.

For Sri Lanka U-19, Shashika Dulshan was the most successful bowler with 3/37 while Sandun Mendis and Navod Paranavithana returned with figures of 2/46 and 2/42.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Sri Lanka U-19 were all out for 220 in 49.3 overs with opener Navod Paranavithana top-scoring with a 73-ball 51 while wicketkeeper batsman Nishan Madushka contributed 42 from 69 balls.

For India U-19, Ajay Dev Goud, Yatin Mangwani and Siddharth Desai grabbed two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka U-19: 220 all out in 49.3 overs (Navod Paranavithana 51, Nishan Madushka 42; Siddharth Desai 2/19).

India U-19: 213 all out in 49.3 overs (Pawan Shah 77; Shashika Dulshan 3/37).